WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday morning, Lordstown police arrested a man wanted for leading police on a chase last week.

Kriston Collins was picked up at 9 a.m. at a house on Kenilworth Avenue in Warren. He was then taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police tried to pull him over last Thursday for a license plate violation but he managed to get away.

Collins has an active warrant from Wayne County for failing to register as a sex offender.