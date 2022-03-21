MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail after police say he assaulted an officer.

David Detweiler is charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The incident started at Frost Bar in Middlefield on Saturday night, according to a police report.

The report states Middlefield Police responded to reports that Detweiler was acting disorderly at the bar. Officers gave him a courtesy ride home, but once he got out of the cruiser, he immediately became aggressive and started arguing with family members, according to the report.

He then began punching holes in the wall and locked himself in a bedroom that had firearms in it, according to police.

The family was advised to get out of the house, and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist Middlefield Police since his residence was in Trumbull County.

According to reports, everyone got out of the house except for Detweiler’s father, who wanted to stay and try and calm him down. Two officers went inside the house with him. Detweiler’s father had a key to the bedroom and opened the door.

Reports say the two officers tried to arrest Detweiler, but he began pulling away and struggling with them and then kicked one of the officers in the groin area twice. The officer was able to get one handcuff on him, and told Detweiler multiple times to put his arms behind his back or officers would use a stun gun on him, but he wouldn’t listen.

When he kept resisting, officers used a stun gun on Detweiler three times, according to reports.

Detweiler was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

