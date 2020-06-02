Man arrested, accused of fighting at Warren protest

Jashuan Jones was arrested on disorderly conduct charges during the protest in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on disorderly conduct charges during a protest Monday in Warren.

Protesters gathered about 6 p.m. at Perkins Park to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd, who died while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.

According to a police report, a man, later identified as 18-year-old Jashaun Jones was yelling expletives at another man and the two began to fight near the amphitheater, falling to the ground and wrestling around.

The other man in the conflict is handicapped with two prosthetic legs, police said.

Officers separated the men and Jones was placed in handcuffs, the report stated.

Police say Jones was offered a glass of water and asked if he needed medical attention for scratches he sustained and a lump next to eye , which he refused.

Jones was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on disorderly conduct charges. Charges weren’t filed against the other man involved.

The protest itself was peaceful, with no major issues reported.