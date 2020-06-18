Man arrested, accused of assault on health care worker in Austintown

Jason Kuzan, 40, was arrested at an apartment building on Westchester Drive late Wednesday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested on charges that he assaulted a health care worker while yelling racial slurs at the Joseph Knight Towers in Austintown.

Police say Kuzan assaulted a home health care aide on June 11 as she was taking care of a client.

The woman said Kuzan called her names and threw a drawer at her, cutting her forehead and nose.

Officers looked for Kuzan at the time, but he left the building before they got there.

Kuzan was arrested Wednesday after officers were called back to the apartment complex on reports of an unwanted person, which turned out to be Kuzan, the report stated.

Kuzan is facing several charges including felonious assault and ethnic intimidation. Police say Kuzan used racial slurs in his attack on the health care worker.