Man arraigned on drugs charges after police found him passed out in a Youngstown parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set today at $14,000 for a man arrested on drug charges after he was found passed out Thursday afternoon in a downtown parking lot.

Adam Pondillo, 38, was arraigned in municipal court via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail on two counts of possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Pondillo was found just after 4 p.m. in a Market Street parking lot, and he appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug.

According to reports, he told police he is a heroin user and officers asked about a bulge in his socks. Reports said Pondillo took a bag out of his sock and tried to crush it with his shoe.

Police searched Pondillo and found a bag of fentanyl and five bags of methamphetamine as well as $100 cash, reports said. According to reports, Pondillo told police he sells methamphetamine.

Pondillo was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined, but while he was there he left. Police caught him on Parmalee Avenue, reports said.

He was returned to the hospital and later medically cleared to be taken to the jail.