Man arraigned on domestic violence charge may face additional charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Additional charges may be filed after a man was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday evening at a West Side home after a gunshot was heard.

Nelson Santiago-George, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on a charge of domestic violence.

Judge DiSalvo set bond at 10% of $5,000 with house arrest should Santiago-George be able to post bond. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue, where a woman there told them Santiago-George came to her home demanding to be let in. He walked toward the back of the home and the victim heard a gunshot before Santiago-George rode away on a bicycle. He was pulled over a short distance later.

Police found a shell casing in the back yard, reports said.

When Santiago-George was searched, police reported finding a holster and a bag of ammunition which matched the same kind as the casing that was found.

Police are trying to determine if Santiago-George should face some sort of firearms charge for the gunshot that was heard.