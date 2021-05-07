Man arraigned on charges stemming from Trumbull County chase in stolen car

Dauntell Stanley was arraigned by video in two separate courts on charges stemming from the ordeal

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of leading police all over Trumbull County Thursday on a high-speed chase after stealing a van spent the morning going to court.

Dauntell Stanley was arraigned by video in two separate courts on charges stemming from the ordeal.

His bond was set at $10,000 on a theft charge out of Girard Municipal Court and $51,000 in Central District Court for charges including failure to comply, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension and reckless operation.

The chase started when police say he stole a company van from Oak Street Health in Liberty.

After a little more than an hour, investigators say he surrendered peacefully when the lime green van got stuck in the mud in Cortland.

He’s due back in both courts Wednesday for preliminary hearings.