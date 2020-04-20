Man arraigned on charges of drug possession and obstructing official business

Diehl was the passenger in a car that reached over 120 mph as it fled from police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The passenger in a car that reports say passed a state trooper early Sunday morning at over 120 miles per hour told police he would not “snitch” on the driver.

David Diehl, 41, was arraigned in municipal court Monday on charges of possession of cocaine and obstructing official business. Judge Carla Baldwin said she would follow a recommendation from prosecutors and release Diehl on his own recognizance because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reports said a trooper with the Canfield Barracks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was trying to pull over a car about 1:35 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 680 south when he was passed by a car going at a high rate of speed.

When the trooper tried to pull that car over he reached speeds of 118 miles per hour before the car slowed down and pulled over at the Market Street exit.

When the trooper got out of his cruiser, the car drove away. The trooper chased it until ran up a bank in a yard at Lakewood and Oak Hill avenues.

Reports say the driver leaped out and ran away but did not the put the car in park. The car was rolling backwards and the trooper put it into park.

Diehl was in the passenger seat and appeared very drunk, reports say. When police searched the car they found a bag of cocaine where Diehl was sitting.

Reports says when Diehl was asked who was driving, he said: “I ain’t snitching.”

Diehl was held in the Mahoning County jail until his arraignment, which was done via video hookup.