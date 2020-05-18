Man arraigned on charges of drug possession and marijuana trafficking

Reports say officers searched the car and found the drugs in the car along with $1,800 cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police found marijuana, cocaine, pills and over $1,800 cash after pulling a man over Saturday afternoon for an improper turn.

Randy Farmer-Reese, 32, of Clarencedale Avenue, was arraigned Monday via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drugs and trafficking in marijuana.

Judge Baldwin agreed with a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services programs and released Farmer-Reese on his own recognizance.

Farmer-Reese was pulled over at a 3200 Market Street gas station after he made an improper turn. According to a report, he seemed very nervous and at one point took his belt off when police were running a records check on him.

At first, he refused requests to get out of the car, but he later did, reports say. Police dog Haus was called and he smelled marijuana coming from inside the car.

