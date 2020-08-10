Man arraigned on assault charges for argument leading to gunfire in Youngstown

A woman used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle Friday to defend herself from an ex-boyfriend who fired several rounds at her from a semiautomatic handgun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle Friday to defend herself from an ex-boyfriend who fired several rounds at her from a semiautomatic handgun.

Dwaylin Jenkins, 30, of Youngstown, was arraigned in municipal court Monday on a charge of felonious assault for an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire about 10:45 a.m. Friday at the woman’s home in the 100 block of North Evanston Avenue.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $25,000.

Reports said the woman told police Jenkins came to her home to get some things out of her house because the pair had broken up.

The pair argued and Jenkins said, “I’m about to mess things up,” grabbed a handgun and chased the woman into her house.

According to a report, the woman ran to an upstairs bedroom to grab her AR-15, telling police she was going to use it to protect herself.

Jenkins chased her into the bedroom and fired a shot at her. She fired a round at Jenkins who then found three more rounds at her, reports said.

The woman said she returned fire but was unsure of how many rounds she fired. Reports said crime scene personnel found three more shell casings that came from the rifle.

Jenkins was grazed in the head and was running down the street with his hands up when officers arrived. Police also stopped a car that witnesses said was invoked but let the driver go.

Inside the car police found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, according to police . The driver of the car said he gave Jenkins a ride to the home, heard shots, and Jenkins got in and told him he was shot in the head.

Reports did not indicate how Jenkins got out of the car before police arrived.

According to the report, there were children in the home at the time, but they were not injured. The home also has a home video surveillance system, reports said.

The driver of the car was let go, reports said.

Jenkins was treated at St. Elizabeth a Health Center before he was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

