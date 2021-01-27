Man arraigned in Youngstown crash that injured 3 people

The man ran from the car after it crashed and also ran out of one of his shoes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a said a man who led officers on a chase Tuesday that resulted in a crash that injured three people not only ran out of the car he was driving after the crash, he also ran out of a shoe.

Lamar Reed, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on a $10,000 bond after he was arraigned Wednesday in Youngstown Municipal Court before Judge Carla Baldwin. Reed is facing a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply and a minor misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

Reed was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after reports said he led police on a chase on the city’s south side.

Officers tried to pull over a car Reed was driving on West Judson Avenue for not having its headlights on. Reed did pull over and turn his lights on, reports said. But before officers could talk to him, he drove away, reports said.

Police kept him in sight but did not catch up to him until he collided with a car at the intersection of Southern and East Midlothian boulevards. Reports said the car Reed was driving smashed into a dumpster and a building.

Reed ran from the car as police chased him on foot and in a cruiser. As he was running, he ran out of one of his shoes, reports said. He was caught behind a nearby funeral home. Reports said he had a bag of marijuana in one of his pockets.

The people who were in the car hit by Reed were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for their injuries.