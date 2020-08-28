Man arraigned in Warren on charges of hurting 8-day-old infant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man accused of seriously hurting a newborn baby girl appeared in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning.
Andrew Jacobs was arraigned from the jail by video.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a felonious assault charge.
Jacobs was arrested Thursday in connection to the investigation into how a week-old baby had a broken clavicle, brain bleed and other injuries.
Her mother called 911 from a neighbor’s apartment on Willard Avenue after noticing the baby had bruises and swollen eyes.
Jacobs is being held without bond.