Man arraigned in Warren on charges of hurting 8-day-old infant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren man accused of seriously hurting a newborn baby girl appeared in Warren Municipal Court Friday morning.

Andrew Jacobs was arraigned from the jail by video.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a felonious assault charge.

Jacobs was arrested Thursday in connection to the investigation into how a week-old baby had a broken clavicle, brain bleed and other injuries.

Her mother called 911 from a neighbor’s apartment on Willard Avenue after noticing the baby had bruises and swollen eyes.

Jacobs is being held without bond.