Man accused of killing teen in Youngstown goes before judge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for the suspect in a July 18 shooting death at a South Avenue gas station.

Carlos Flores Jr., 18, was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court before Visiting Judge David Fuhry on a charge of murder.

Flores is a suspect in the shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17, who was found shot to death about 10 p.m. July 18 while pumping gas at the corner of South and East Avondale avenues.

Police have released little information on the case and only made an incident report available this week after Flores turned himself in Monday, but most of the report is blacked out.

However, his attorney Davis Betras chided Flores just before arraignments to never talk about the case with anyone unless he is present.

“Do not, under any circumstances, talk to the police unless I am there,” Betras told him as he appeared via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail. “You already talked to the police when I told you not there.”

Flores has a pending carrying concealed weapon and obstructing justice case in common pleas court stemming from a March arrest when police were investigating gunfire on South Avenue and found a gun on him.

Judge Fuhry said the fact he is accused of using a gun and has a pending gun case is one reason why he agreed with Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr’s recommendation of a $1 million bond.