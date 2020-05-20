Man arraigned for shooting up an East Side apartment in January

He is charged with shooting into an apartment in the Plaza View apartment complex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted since January for shooting up an East Side apartment early New Years morning was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $27,500 for Conovas Crawford, 32, who was arraigned on two counts of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is charged with shooting into an apartment in the Plaza View apartment complex.

Police said video surveillance showed Crawford and another man, Cleveland Jackson, 24, firing weapons both before and after midnight at the complex New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning in the parking lot before they went behind an apartment building.

For some reason, Crawford began firing into an apartment. Three children and an adult were in the apartment, but no one was hurt. Police recovered several .22-caliber shell casings, reports said.

Several cars in the parking lot were also damaged.

Warrants were issued days later for Crawford and Jackson, who was charged with complicity.

Jackson was not taken into custody until March.

Crawford is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2006 conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. He also served prison time for felobious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Crawford was taken into custody Monday by Struthers police and turned over to city police, who booked him into the jail.