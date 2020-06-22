Man arraigned after standoff on Youngstown’s south side

Charges were upgraded Monday against a man who held police at bay for about three hours Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges were upgraded Monday against a man who held police at bay for about three hours Friday.

Brandon Turjonis, 32, was arraigned in municipal court on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and first degree misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $13,500. Turjonis pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors.

Turjonis was arrested Friday by members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team after he refused to come out of his home after police received a complaint about him threatening a neighbor with a gun.

When officers arrived, Turjonis refused to come out and the CRT team was called. After about three hours, Turjonis gave himself up.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr said Turjonis is on probation in Trumbull County for two fourth degree felonies, and his probation officer there had a hand in talking him out of the home Friday.

Fehr said he also wanted a mental evaluation of Turjonis and noted that he has failed to appear in municipal court 12 previous times.