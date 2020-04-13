Man arraigned after police find loaded gun in car

When police asked about the gun, Wright said the car was not his

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Brookline Avenue man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said police Friday found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a car he was driving on the West Side.

Demetrius Wright, 29, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Judge Baldwin agreed with a recommendation from the court’s pretrial services program and released Wright on his own recognizance.

Wright has had only one arrest on his record and no convictions. Judge Baldwin warned Wright that if he is caught with or near a gun while his case is pending in municipal court, he will be jailed without bond.

Wright was arrested after police were called about 5:25 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of North Glenellen Avenue for a report of a woman screaming for help.

When officers got there they saw a car in the street with the engine running and no one inside.

When they looked in the car they found the gun on the front seat, reports said.

Reports said Wright then walked up to the car with the keys in his hand and said it was his car and he wanted to move it.

When police asked about the gun, however, Wright said the car was not his, reports said.