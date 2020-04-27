Man arraigned after leading Youngstown police on chase

When an officer tried to pull him over, he drove off, reports say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a man chased by police Friday afternoon caused an accident then led officers on a foot chase across Interstate 680.

Jaquon Rozier, 24, of South Dunlap Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.

He was arraigned Monday via video before Judge Renee DiSalvo.

According to reports, police spotted a car Rozier was driving run a red light about 4:45 p.m. Friday at East Boston Avenue and Rush Boulevard. When an officer tried to pull him over, he drove off, reports say.

A couple of minutes later, police were called to an accident at Shirley Road and Constantine Avenue where the car Rozier was driving crashed into another car. Reports say Rozier could be seen running into nearby woods near the freeway. Officers went into the woods to look for him.

Rozier spotted officers and ran out of the woods across the freeway with police chasing him on foot.

He was caught in the backyard of a home in the 3200 block of Tangent Avenue, reports say.

Rozier has a weapons charge pending before a grand jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

No one was injured in the accident.