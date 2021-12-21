YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a man secretly indicted last week for a 2009 homicide.

Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and murder with a repeat violent offender specification.

Moore has been in the county jail since he was arrested Friday in Alliance by U.S. Marshals a day after he was secretly indicted for the June 2009 death of Glenna Jean White, 17, of Smith Township.

Prosecutors said Moore was the last person to see White alive June 2, 2009, and he was seen covered in mud and blood and had bloody knuckles when he was seen an hour after White was last seen alive.

The case was reopened in March 2020 after a member of the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip while investigating another case.

Moore also served at least 10 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 1993 in Stark County Common Pleas Court for the death of a 22-year-old Alliance woman whose body was found in Berlin Reservoir.

A trial date of Feb. 28 before Judge Maureen Sweeney was set.