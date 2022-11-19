(WKBN) — According to the Morning Journal, a Salineville man sentenced to prison for hitting and killing a teen bicyclist is challenging his sentence.

Donald White’s legal counsel filed in the 7th District Court of Appeals on Thursday.

On Oct. 27, a jury found guilty White of aggravated vehicular homicide in 13-year-old Aidan Wollman’s death and he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

in 2021, White hit Wollman while he was riding his bike on State Route 164 just south of Beeson Mill Road near Columbiana. White then left the scene.