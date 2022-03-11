YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men sentenced to life in prison last month for a triple murder where one of the victims was an infant has appealed his convictions.

Lawyers for Shainquon Sharpe, 25, filed a notice of appeal Friday with the 7th District Court of Appeals of Sharpe’s Feb. 10 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on three counts of aggravated murder and other charges in the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; Valarcia Blair, 19; and their three-month-old son, Tariq.

Also convicted was Taquashon Ray, 25. He is also expected to appeal.

Sharpe’s attorneys said they are appealing the convictions because Sharpe’s case was not severed from Ray’s.

Originally, Judge Maureen Sweeney had ruled that the two would be tried separately. However, prosecutors asked her to revisit her decision, and she reversed it, ruling that the two could be tried together.

Defense attorneys for both men were opposed to that ruling.

The victims were shot in a car parked in front of a home at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street. Edward Morris was found shot to death in the driver’s seat, a .45-caliber handgun on his lap.

Blair and Tariq were both alive when the first officers arrived. Tariq was taken by police to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died. Blair also died at the hospital.

Police used cellphone and DNA evidence to help build their case that the two were present and planned the killing, which both men denied.

It was theorized during the trial that someone had put a bounty on Edward Morris and Valarcia and Tariq just happened to be with him when they were killed.