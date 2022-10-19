YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man convicted of murder in September has appealed his conviction to the Seventh District Court Of Appeals.

Lavontae Knight, 27, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 58 years in prison for the Dec. 30, 2018 shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of his girlfriend.

Knight was sentenced after he was convicted by a jury.

Knight claimed the ineffectiveness of defense counsel in the paperwork filed with his appeal.

Prosecutors said Harris and his girlfriend were shot after they were taken at gunpoint from a home on Ferndale Avenue. They said Knight and an unidentified man drove the girlfriend’s SUV to East Earle Avenue and Erie Street, got out, and Knight shot into the SUV, hitting Harris in the head and wounding the girlfriend.

She drove to a 3200 Market St. gas station to get help, which is where police and ambulances met her. Harris died on his way to the hospital.

Knight has another murder trial later this year before Judge Durkin for the October 2018 shooting death of a man on the West Side.