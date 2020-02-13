Man and woman report assault and robbery inside Warren home

A man and woman in Warren said a masked man broke into their home and robbed them of money they kept in a safe

According to a police report, a 69-year-old man said that at about 11:56 p.m. Wednesday he was in the living room of his Edgewood Ave. NE home when he heard a loud noise coming from his kitchen.

When he went to check it out, he saw a masked man reaching his hand through a broken window trying to open the door.

The man said he tried to stop the robber and grabbed a frying pan to hit him with but was knocked to the floor, hitting his head.

The robber ran into the dining room where he grabbed a safe and a metal lock box from under a dresser and ran out the door.

As he was leaving, the robber knocked down a 72-year-old woman who was also in the house.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained in the assault.

Police followed footprints from the house but they ended in the middle of the street.

The investigation is ongoing.