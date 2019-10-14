LIVE NOW /
Man and woman injured in Mesopotamia ATV crash

A man was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of an ATV crash in Mesopotamia Sunday

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of an ATV crash in Mesopotamia Sunday.

The crash happened about 9:12 p.m. on Wilcox Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, William Byler, 18, of Middlefield, was traveling west on Wilcox Road when he lost control going around a curve, went off the road and hit a tree.

His passenger, Cindy Hershberger, 22, also of Middlefield, was taken by ambulance to Geauga Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said.

Troopers say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

