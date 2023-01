YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people from the area could be in court next week on child rape charges in Mahoning County.

Christopher and Susan Figueroa, who we’re told are not married are now in the Mahoning County Jail after being indicted Thursday by a grand jury.

Christopher Figuroa is facing 26 counts, including 15 rape charges. Susan Figuroa is facing four rape counts.

Christopher Figuroa was arrested in 2021 for assaulting a minor child and is now accused of victimizing another child.