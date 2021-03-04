Man and woman arrested after reports of gun pulled on customer at Warren store

Police were called to the Family Dollar on W. Market Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing gun charges after police say the man pulled a gun on another customer at a Family Dollar store in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:34 p.m. Tuesday to the Family Dollar store on W. Market Street on reports of a male customer pulling a gun on another customer.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old George Vanderwall, Jr., walking along Ward Street with 22-year-old Shania Mechling.

Police say they found a loaded CA-50 .32 caliber handgun in Vanderwall’s hoodie pocket. They say they also found a Beretta 22Lr in Mechling’s pocket.

Officers said they also found two baggies containing 25 rounds of 22Lr ammunition and 11 rounds of .32 caliber ammunition in Vanderwall’s pocket.

Vanderwall claimed the weapons were his but at one point, Mechling said they belonged to her family, according to the police report.

Both Vanderwall and Mechling were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on weapons charges. Police say additional charges are pending their investigation.