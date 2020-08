YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters were called to a house on the city’s west side early Tuesday morning. The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. to a home on South Bon Air Avenue.

We’re told the fire started in a front bedroom while the person living there was sleeping. The man and his two dogs were able to get out safely.

Firefighters then quickly put out the flames which caused some damage to the bedroom. The cause of the fire is under investigation.