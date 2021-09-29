Man already serving time on federal child porn charges gets local sentence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man already serving time on federal child pornography charges was sentenced to additional prison time in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Parker was sentenced to 35 years Wednesday, which will be served simultaneously to his federal sentence.

Parker pleaded guilty to charges including rape, pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and tampering with evidence.

He’ll also be classified as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Parker was previously sentenced to 21 years in federal court for the part of his crime that involved distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Parker’s girlfriend, 32-year-old Candis Wynn, sent sexually explicit pictures of a young child and grown man to him.

Investigators found the pictures on Wynn’s phone. They also found pictures Parker sent to Wynn.

The investigation began in January of 2019 when Google tipped off the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which passed the information on to law enforcement in Trumbull County.

Wynn was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, and then earlier this month, she was sentenced to 35 years in Trumbull County Common Pleas on charges of rape. Her sentence will also be served concurrently.