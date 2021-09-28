Man already sentenced in federal child porn case goes before local judge on rape charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already serving time on federal child porn charges went before a local judge Tuesday on more charges.

Daniel Fleischer, 37, was in Mahoning County where he is facing rape charges.

He had to be brought back to the Valley from a prison in Virginia to face arraignment.

Fleischer pleaded not guilty to the current charges.

He previously pleaded guilty to federal charges of exploration of children and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The sexual assault happened in 2011.

In March 2018, federal law enforcement raided Fleischer’s Brownlee Woods home, taking storage devices where they said he kept the pictures.