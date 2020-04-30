Man accuses Struthers woman of attacking him, trying to run him over with car

Police noted in their report that the victim had scratch and bite marks on him

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after the woman’s ex-boyfriend accused her of coming into a Hubbard Township house, where he said she attacked him.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were sent to the 5800 block of Fairlawn Ave.

A man had called to report that his ex-girlfriend, Angelina Buford, was attacking him. According to a police report, dispatchers further advised that Buford was allegedly ramming vehicles in the driveway with a car and that they heard a loud crash while speaking on the phone with the victim.

Police arrived to find Buford sitting in a vehicle in front of the house. They say she was argumentative and had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle.

Buford’s ex-boyfriend told police that Buford had been texting him and showed up at a house, where he was with a friend. He said she attacked him after finding him in a bedroom with the woman, according to a police report.

Police noted in their report that the victim had scratch and bite marks on him.

The two then told police that Buford went outside, where she began ramming two vehicles in the driveway with a car.

Police said the three cars all had damage.

The victim told police that Buford also tried to run him over with the car but that he managed to get away.

Buford is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging.