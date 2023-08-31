JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Leavittsburg is free on bond after being accused of trying to steal a large excavator.

Zackery Johnson is facing a charge of unauthorized use of property.

Jackson Township police say they were called by owners of a local construction company last October after they saw the excavator being driven away from their property.

Johnson was charged in June but never showed up for court, so an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.

He’s due back in court again next month.