Man accused of trying to steal auto parts shot in Gustavus Township

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of trying to steal auto parts is recovering in a hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

It happened on State Route 87 in Gustavus Township.

Trumbull County dispatchers say a couple heard a loud SUV driving around their home. When the husband went outside to check it out, he says he saw a man under his car trying to cut something.

The wife says she then heard two gunshots.

Police found the alleged thief with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Kinsman police pulled over an SUV on State Route 193. Dispatchers say the two people inside had outstanding warrants. Both were taken into custody.