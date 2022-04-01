YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles man Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he tried to arrange a meeting with a teenage girl for sex.

Neal J. Zickefoose, 60, was indicted on charges of compelling prostitution, importuning and possessing criminal tools as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing criminal tools and soliciting.

He is accused of trying to meet a female Feb. 18 he believed was a juvenile for sex in the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

Zickefoose has been free on bond since his arrest.