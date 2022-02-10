BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested after police say that he assaulted and threatened them early Tuesday morning.

Frank Carelli, 63, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and retaliation/intimidation.

Boardman police were called to a home on Meadowbrook Avenue just before 2 a.m. on a report that Carelli became violent when he woke up from a possible seizure or sleepwalking incident.

Police say that Carelli became agitated and uncooperative when police began to question him. Reports say that when Carelli tried to leave the scene, an officer tried to stop him. Police say that Carelli then attempted to kick off the officer in the head area during a struggle.

Police said an officer hit Carelli with a stun gun after he later took a fighting stance later and asked if officers wanted to fight him. Officers then took him into custody.

Police said in the waiting area of the Mahoning County Jail, Carelli said to officers, “I can’t wait to see you guys out at the bar or somewhere. I’ll personally show you what I can do.”

After complaining of injuries from the confrontation with police, Carelli was then taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for an evaluation.

Police say while there, Carelli continued to be confrontational and threatened to “take a sh** on the floor” and that he was “going to take a sh**” on the officer’s shoes.

According to the report, Carelli also ripped his IV ripped out, causing him to bleed on the floor of the hospital.

After another struggle with police, reports said that Carelli was handcuffed on the ground and placed on the bed. He is now being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Carelli is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on the charges.