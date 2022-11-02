AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that an Austintown officer was in a struggle with a man who pushed him off a house porch and tried to choke him.

Police were called to the 6800 block of Kirk Road Tuesday night. Police were there because Michael Coffman, 37, was at his home with a woman who filed a protection order against him, according to a police report.

Officers said that the woman reported that Coffman was high and said she asked him to leave. When officers arrived, they let him know that he was violating a protection order.

Reports said that Coffman then charged at an officer in an aggressive manner, trying to push the officer off the porch. The officer then gained control of Coffman and they both fell to the ground in a flower bed. Police said that Coffman then tried to put the officer in a chokehold.

When Coffman kept resisting arrest, reports said that an officer stunned him with a stun gun in the upper left thigh and was able to put handcuffs on him.

Reports said that the suspect had a white substance near his nose and mouth. Some of the powder was found scattered in the back of the police cruiser, and it tested positive for fentanyl, according to the report.

While Coffman was being transported to the hospital, reports said that paramedics gave him naloxone, which is given to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. He was then taken to Mercy Health’s Austintown campus.

Coffman was charged with violation of a protection order, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of scheduled drugs and tampering with evidence. Coffey is now being held in the Mahoning County Jail.