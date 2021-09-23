Man accused of throwing shoes at customers of Liberty bar, fighting with officer

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty police officer reported being involved in a scuffle with a belligerent suspect who reportedly attacked several people at a local bar, throwing shoes at them, earlier that morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the officer was sent to Master’s Bar and Grille for a reported fight involving a few people.

When officers arrived, an employee reported that the suspect attacked several people and then ran outside, according to a police report.

Police said witnesses reported that the suspect was belligerent and was yelling racial slurs and profanities, later getting into an altercation with several women and hitting one in the face before he was chased outside by other people at the bar.

Once outside, the man took off his shoes, throwing them at the customers before running away, the report stated.

The suspect, identified in the report as 24-year-old John Kloos, III, was spotted running across the street near Minuteman Press.

Police said Kloos then ran behind Jimmy’s Italian Specialties, where he tried hiding by a semi-trailer parked at the loading dock.

The report states that as the officer was approaching Kloos, Kloos slipped and fell against a guard rail. He then walked toward the officer as the officer pointed a Taser at him, according to the report.

The officer reported slipping on some cooking grease in the area, leading Kloos to lunge toward him and grab at his Taser. The officer kicked the suspect, leading to a struggle for the Taser, the report stated.

The officer was able to handcuff Kloos, who was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said once at the hospital, Kloos continued to be belligerent and had to be handcuffed to a hospital bed as he fought with officers there.

Kloos faces charges of resisting arrest and felony assault. He appeared in court Wednesday, where his bond was set and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for September 29.