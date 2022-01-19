WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in custody after police say he threatened a woman because he was trying to take her child.

Police were called to the 400 block of Southern Boulevard in Warren around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that Demonte Atkins, 19, of Youngstown, had a hold of the victim and threatened her and the cops if they entered the apartment.

According to a police report, officers received a key from apartment security and entered with weapons drawn. Police say that they handcuffed Atkins soon after.

Police say that they found a loaded weapon in Atkins’s pants pocket.

According to the report, the victim didn’t want to press charges but police did so anyway.

Atkins is charged with domestic violence, making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing.