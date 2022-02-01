AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of threatening to kill a police officer and others inside an apartment in Austintown.

Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Compass West Apartments on reports of a man and a woman fighting.

Reports said that Travon Badie, 30, came out of an apartment and began acting aggressively toward officers. He told them that he and a woman were playing a drinking game inside an apartment and an argument ensued. Officers said Badie threatened to kill the people who called police and made threats against the woman.

Officers say Badie continued to make disparaging and threatening remarks, and at one point when he walked past an officer, he said, “I’ll kill you,” the report said.

Officers say Badie told them that he did 10 years in prison and that “if ya’ll knew what I was locked for, ya’all better look me up.”

Badie was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter, the report said.

Badie was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing.