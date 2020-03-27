Man accused of stealing items from local victims during arranged internet sales

Brandon Ogden is accused of stealing from people he arranged to meet with online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of taking items from people he arranged to meet on the internet was arraigned Friday in municipal court on two counts of theft.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $5,000 for Brandon Ogden, 23, who was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday after he was arrested by Girard police on two theft warrants from Youngstown.

Ogden is accused of arranging to meet with a man Feb. 12 on Facebook to buy a $900 laptop from the man and then stealing that laptop.

The victim told police they met behind the Newport branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County at 3700 Market St., but when they met, Ogden snatched the laptop and ran away.

Ogden is also accused of stealing a phone Jan. 18 from a couple he met on Facebook at the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store.

Reports said when the couple arrived they showed Ogden the phone and when he held it to look at it he ran away.

Ogden also used an alias when speaking online to that couple, reports said.