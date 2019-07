YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of providing women and young girls for a sex trafficking ring is headed to trial.

Ronald Hellman appeared in Mahoning County Court Thursday.

His attorney and the prosecutors could not reach a plea agreement.

That means his case is headed to trial. A date has been set in December.

Police say Hellman was paid to provide women and girls to an Austintown man who may have been producing pornography.