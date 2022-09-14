LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a man they say stole a U-Haul pickup truck.

According to a police report, officers on patrol just before 6 p.m. Tuesday were checking the parking lot of Speedway on Belmont Avenue when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck there came back as stolen.

The driver, Lynell Lockhart, 26, of Youngstown was pumping gas when he was ordered to get on the ground and was detained.

Reports said the truck was reported stolen Aug. 20, 2022, from the U-Haul on Mahoning Avenue and that it was rented by Lockhart and another person in 2021. The report said it wasn’t reported stolen until Aug 2022 due to a “miscommunication in U-Haul management.”

Police said that the vehicle’s decals were removed.

Lockhart was charged with receiving stolen property and driving under suspension. He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and released Tuesday night.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12 at 9 a.m.