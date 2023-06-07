YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a city man Tuesday admitted to taking a radio out of a Youngstown Fire Department vehicle over the weekend while it was parked at the main fire station downtown.

James Thompson, 47, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of theft, criminal trespass and disrupting public service. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said police were called to Station 1 at 420 Martin Luther King Blvd. Saturday by fire department personnel who said a radio had been taken from the SUV that is typically used by the department’s battalion chiefs.

The SUV was parked inside the garage, but the doors were not locked, reports said.

Earlier that day a man, later identified as Thompson, was found inside the garage asking for money or something to eat, reports said, before he went away.

Personnel could not access security footage until Monday, reports said. Thompson was found Tuesday and when questioned, he admitted taking the radio, reports said.

Reports did not say if officers recovered the radio. It was deactivated once it was discovered it was missing, reports said.