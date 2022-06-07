NEWELL, WV (WKBN)- Deputies have arrested a West Virginia man who they said stole 37 tableware items from Fiesta Tableware Company in Newell, West Virginia.

The Hancock County Sherriff’s Department said on Facebook that the Fiestaware thefts happened on two separate occasions: on Saturday, May 28 and Friday June 3.

Deputies executed a search warrant and located the items and other evidence at a home on the 400 block of Abbey Court in Newell. Officials said that this is the home of Ronald Mayhew Jr.

Courtesy: Hancock County Sherriff FB

The Facebook post states that charges of break and entering and grand larceny are still pending against Mayhew Jr.

Deputies said that the total amount of Fiestaware is valued at approximately $2,200.