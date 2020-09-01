Man accused of stealing from Mercer VFW while working as CFO

The police report said the transactions exceeded $3,500

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage man is accused of misusing thousands of organization dollars while working as the chief financial officer of the Mercer VFW.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 56-year-old Albert Chambers is accused of using issued VFW credit or debit cards to make several transactions for personal use.

Police said the incidents happened between 2013 and 2019.

The police report said the total amount stolen exceeded $3,500.

Charges of theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and access device fraud were filed through the district court.

The VFW did not confirm Chambers’ employment status or comment on the allegations.

