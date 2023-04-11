AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges after police say he was caught stealing from a donation stand for disabled veterans.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, where they received a report that a man stole money from the Disabled American Veterans. The group had a donation stand outside the business.

Two 75-year-old men who were volunteering at the stand told police that they were collecting money when the suspect approached as if he was going to donate. They said the man grabbed the donation bucket, however, and ran away.

A witness who saw the theft said she tried chasing the suspect but tripped and fell, causing minor injuries to her knee.

According to a police report, dispatch received a report that the suspect ran through the parking lot toward the woods on Wilcox Road. A witness pointed officers toward where the suspect ran, and an officer reported seeing the suspect go into Tractor Supply, where he was arrested.

Police said the suspect, identified as Tshombe Miller, Jr., 19, of Youngstown, was found with a bottle of Parrot Bay alcohol and various bills totaling $160. Police said he had three watches on each wrist and two rings on his hand, which were later found to have been stolen from Walmart.

Miller was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A preliminary hearing was set in the case for April 19.