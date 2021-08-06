Man accused of stabbing wife at Coitsville hotel found guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found Francis Rydarowicz guilty of murder for the June 22, 2019, stabbing of his estranged wife Kaherine Rydarowicz.

The jury’s verdict in the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio caps off a week long trial that began with jury selection Monday.

Jurors received the case Thursday afternoon and deliberated throughout the afternoon before leaving without a verdict.

They resumed deliberating about 9 a.m. Friday and came back with a verdict about 3:35 p.m.

Jurors also found Rydarowicz guilty of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Katherine Rydarowicz was stabbed to death at the King’s Hotel on U.S. 422 in Coitsville.

Prosecutors said Francis Rydarowicz had sent texts alluding to harming her and that he was upset that their marriage was failing.

He claimed when he testified Wednesday that she stabbed him in the side of the neck without warning when he was helping her move some of her things out of the hotel room. He stabbed her even though her back was to him because he said she was next to a drawer full of knives and he was afraid she would grab one and stab him again.

They adjourned court Friday without setting a sentencing date.