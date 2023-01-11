YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of stabbing a deputy Mahoning County Dog Warden in 2021 has been deemed competent to stand trial.

The decision was revealed Wednesday in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin during a competency hearing for Squire Glenn, 61, on a charge of felonious assault.

Glenn was arrested July 20, 2021, after reports said he stabbed deputy Dog Warden Dave Nelson at West Myrtle and Oak Hill avenues.

A competency evaluation was ordered almost immediately after Glenn was arrested, and he was deemed incompetent in January 2022. Since then, he has been treated at a mental health facility and his competency has been restored.

Now that Glenn has been deemed competent, a preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 31.

Reports said Nelson was in the South Side neighborhood on a complaint of a man in a wheelchair dragging a dog when he encountered Glenn, who lifted himself up from his wheelchair and stabbed Nelson before Nelson could get out of his van.

A police officer who was on his way back to the station saw the stabbing, arrested Glenn and put a tourniquet on Nelson’s arm. Nelson was released from the hospital the same evening.

Nelson recovered and has since returned to work.