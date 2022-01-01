STRUTHERS (WKBN) – A Virginia man was arrested in Struthers Thursday after reports that he spit at first responders.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Poland Ave. around 8:30 pm. A couple there told them that a family member was in town for the holidays and staying there. However, they wanted him to leave after he became intoxicated and started acting belligerent, according to a report.

Police found 39-year-old James Banks sitting in a guest bedroom upstairs. Reports state he was incoherent and there were empty bottles of Fireball scattered on the floor.

Since Banks was barely able to stand, had slurred speech and was unable to identify himself, officers called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital for an evaluation, the report stated.

According to police, Banks did not want to leave with the ambulance and became uncooperative. He also began yelling derogatory remarks, they reported.

According to the report, officers put him in handcuffs at which time he began spitting at the Lane paramedics and at an officer. Once in the ambulance, he reportedly began spitting again and screaming, “I’m going to kill you b****.”

During the incident, it was also found that Banks had outstanding warrants out of Virginia.

Banks was treated at the hospital then transferred to the Mahoning County Jail.

He is charged with felonious assault, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and aggravated menacing. He’s due in court on January 3.