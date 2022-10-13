WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A superseding indictment has been returned for the Liberty man accused of being involved in a shootout with Liberty officers earlier this year.

Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, is now charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and inducing panic with firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and three counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications.

The additional charges come after the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which was referred to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins.

Liberty police exchanged gunfire with Mallard after he was accused of shooting a man who was stopped at a red light in front of Mallard’s car at the intersection of Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue.

Police responded and tried to stop a vehicle Mallard was driving. He stopped but opened fire on police, reports said. Police returned fire, wounding Mallard.

Mallard was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center before being taken into custody. He initially faced charges of attempted aggravated murder and inducing panic with firearms specifications, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

A mental health evaluation determined that Mallard is competent to stand trial, but Mallard’s attorney wants a couple of weeks to go over the report. Another hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 before Judge Ronald Rice.

The driver Mallard is accused of shooting is now blind because of his wounds.