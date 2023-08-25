MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mecca man is due back in Central District Court Monday after investigators say he hit a woman and shot her dog twice with a pellet gun.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning at a home on Mahan Denman Road.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office report, Todd Eggleston admitted to shooting the dog because he was upset it was chewing the woodwork in the house.

Police noted injury to the woman’s face, but Eggleston denied hitting her, the report stated.

Deputies noted they found damage caused by the dog on an outside door and a large burn pile in the backyard.

Eggleston pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence, prohibitions concerning companion animals and open burning his arraignment earlier this week.

“At least in my mind, this is egregious when someone injures a defenseless animal like this. The dog wasn’t attacking him. The dog’s just sitting there, and he shoots the dog. It’s just senseless,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Monroe says last he knew the dog was recovering.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.