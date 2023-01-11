WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is behind bars after police say he shot at a car with a woman and child in it.

Donyea Stubbs., 28, is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

According to a police report, a woman told officers she and her child went to the Avon Oaks apartments on Southern Boulevard around 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off some clothes to Stubbs. She said when she pulled in the parking lot, she saw Stubbs with a gun in his hand walking toward her.

She said she tossed the clothes out of the window, backed out and started to pull out the parking lot. Once she left the parking lot, she heard a “clunk” from the back of her car, according to the report.

When police arrived to the apartments, they found a pile of clothes in front of an apartment door. Officers had information that Stubbs may be at a relative’s apartment. Police went to his relative’s apartment to see if Stubbs was there, the report states.

When the relative answered the door she told officers Stubbs was there earlier but she wasn’t sure if he may have came back. As officers were speaking with the relative, a radio call came in stating that Stubbs may have the gun inside the apartment, to which the relative replied, “the gun is in my name” and said it was under her pillow, according to the report.

Officers asked the relative several more times if Stubbs was inside, but she said she had just gotten home and didn’t know. Officers went to get a ballistic shield and yelled inside the apartment for Stubbs to come out and that a K9 would be let loose and bite him if he was hiding inside, although there was no K9 on the scene, according to the report.

Stubbs then walked out. Police say they found an empty magazine for a High Point CF380 .380 ACP pistol in his front right pants pocket. But Stubbs told police he didn’t have a gun. Shortly after, officers found a High Point CF380 .380 ACP pistol under a pillow that had a loaded magazine. The report states that the magazine found in Stubbs’ pocket matched the one found in the gun.

Police were also able to recover a shell casing from a .380 ACP pistol near the area the woman said the shots were fired, according to the report.

Stubbs was arrested and taken to the Trumbull County Jail. The relative was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.